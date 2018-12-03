Baby killed on fake spiritual healer’s advice

SARGODHA: A 15-month-old baby was allegedly killed on the order of a fake spiritual healer (Aamil) at Hathi Chowk, the police said.

The incident came to light after the baby’s family took the body to a hospital which pronounced her dead on arrival. The hospital subsequently informed the police which are now investigating the baby’s father, uncle and grandfather.

An FIR has been lodged by the minor’s mother against the father, nominating him for murder. The mother said she had been living in her parents’ home for 15 months after their divorce and the baby was living with her father. Moreover, the father had refused to hand over and threatened to kill the baby previously. He had also a number of times blamed the minor for “bringing bad luck”. The police said the murder might have been done on the orders of the Aamil.