Workshop on natural disaster held in Chitral

CHITRAL: Speakers at a workshop lauded the role of Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) in creating awareness the intensity of losses.

In a workshop conducted by AKAH in Chitral, the volunteers of Community Emergency Resource Team (CERT), Search and Rescue Team (SART) and Disaster Assessment Team (DART) were trained in ‘how to rescue people during natural disasters which appear in the forms of flood, avalanche, landsliding and earthquake’.

The expertise of Aga Khan Agency for Habitat trained the volunteers and held a mock exercise with them.

The Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Mastuj tehsil, Pervez Khan was the chief guest at the occasion. Speaking at the workshop, he said that AKAH was working side by side the government in far-flung areas of Chitral in time of calamities.