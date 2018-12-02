Criminals’ hideouts razed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A joint police party of Lakki Marwat and Karak districts destroyed the hideouts of hardened criminals in mountainous region of Kurrum Par area, bordering Mianwali district of Punjab, an official said on Saturday.

“Lakki Marwat DPO Asif Gohar led the operation, which was launched with the help of Karak police and commandos of quick response force of Bannu district on information about presence of wanted criminals in the area,” a source said.

He said that the raiding party was divided into four groups and one of it consisting of commandos of quick response force was sent to Abbasa Khattak top in the wee hours of Friday.

“The second group of law enforcers led by DSP Takht Nusrati moved from northern side while DSP Lakki led the third group of cops from southern side to surround the mountainous hideouts of criminals’ gangs,” he added.

The source said that the fourth group led by district police chief started advance movement to lay a siege around the sanctuary of criminals.

“Sensing presence of law enforcers the outlaws left mountainous caves used as hideouts and opened firing on policemen,” he claimed, adding that the wanted men used sophisticated automatic weapons and also hurled hand grenades at police party.