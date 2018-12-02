Renshaw cracks 345 in grade cricket

BRISBANE: Matt Renshaw, overlooked for an Australia Test place, has plundered a record 345 in grade cricket for his club Toombul in Queensland.

Renshaw’s monumental knock, which came against Wynnum/Manly, took 273 balls and included 38 fours and 12 sixes.

It eclipsed the record for Queensland Premier Cricket of 311 set by Wade Townsend, the former Queensland batsman, in 2009-10.

Renshaw was involved in partnerships of 256 and 206 for the third and fourth wickets as Toombul amassed 550-4.

It takes Renshaw’s tally of the season to 611 runs from four innings including two other centuries.

However, it’s Renshaw’s form at Sheffield Shield level since returning from the UAE which has cost him his chance of opening against India in Adelaide next week.

Renshaw was unfortunate ahead of the series against Pakistan when he took a blow on the helmet while fielding at short leg in the warm-up match and suffered concussion, which meant he did not have any time in the middle before the first Test.

He has made just 158 runs in eight Shield innings including scores of 21 and 6 against Australia’s Test attack when they lined up for New South Wales against Queensland. Australia’s grade competitions have had an additional spotlight on them this season with the regular appearances of David Warner and Steven Smith.