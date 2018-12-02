Wapda girls dominate National Karate C’ship

LAHORE: Wapda dominated the 12th National Women Karate Championship held at Sports Gymnasium Hall, Sahiwal.

Rana M Iqbal CEO Neha Corporation was the Chief Guest. Teams from the affiliated units of Pakistan Karate Federation Wapda, Army, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad are participating in the championships and competing for the top honor.

In Individual Kata Shahida (Wapda) won the gold medal, Hadia (Balouchsitan) won the silver medal, Maliha (KP) and Syeda Aqsa Jabeen (Sindh) won bronze medal.

In Team Kata Wapda (Shahida, Naz Gul and Nargis) won the gold medal, Balochsitan (Hadia, Shakira, Farishta) won the silver medal, Railway (Farishta, Fatima, Farooq Ghulam Ali) and Punjab (Manahil, Minha, Lubna) won bronze medal. In the Event of -45 Kg Laiba Zia (Wapda) won the gold medal and Maham Batool (Punjab) won the Silver Medal, Nazdana (Balochistan) and Naila Kausar (Army) won the bronze medal. In the Event of -50Kg Benish (Wapda) won the Gold Medal and Gul Naz (Army) won the silver medal, Zeeba (Balochistan) and Fatima Furqan (Sindh) won the bronze medal.