Sun Dec 02, 2018
South Asian Games may get postponed

Sports

December 2, 2018

KARACHI: The fate of the 13th South Asian Games has not yet been decided, a highly credible source told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“What I have heard is that Nepal Olympic Committee has got some time from the other NOCs of South Asia for making final decision about the biennial event,” the source said.

“Nepal’s NOC officials say that it will decide the fate of the event after meeting its government when they return from Tokyo where top officials of NOCs from around the world had gathered for ANOC meeting held on November 28 and 29,” the source said.

However, he added that there were chances of postponement of the event because Nepal was yet to prepare infrastructure for the eight-nation competitions.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan and secretary Khalid Mehmood did not respond to the queries from this correspondent.

