Swabi Police say militant killed in encounter

SWABI: A suspected militant was killed and an official of the law-enforcing agency injured in an encounter here on Friday, police officials said.

They said the militant identified as Zeeshan Khan, who was wanted by the police for his alleged terrorist activities, was killed in the jurisdiction of the City Police Station. When contacted, the officials said they were conducting a search operation when they came across Zeeshan Khan in Swabi city.

The officials said upon seeing the police, Zeeshan Khan opened indiscriminate fire and which injured a policeman identified as Jehan Akbar. The police retaliated and killed Zeeshan Khan on the spot. The police recovered a Kalashnikov and hand-grenade from his possession. The injured constable was taken to a hospital in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Khan Mahsud visited Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and inquired after the health of the injured police constable.

The IGP visited the surgical ward where he inquired after the constable’s health. “Your bravery and courage against terrorists boosted the morale of the whole force,” he told the constable.

The IGP also met the relatives of the injured constable present at the hospital. The IGP also presented a cash amount of Rs20,000 as a reward and a floral wreath to the injured constable. The capital city police officer also accompanied the IGP on the occasion.