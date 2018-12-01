Lawyers demand LHC bench in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The presidents and secretaries of Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions Friday participated in the Faisalabad District Bar Association protest meeting and expressed solidarity with the lawyers.

They said that the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad was mandatory to provide speedy and cheap justice at the doorsteps of the people. The DBA members continued their protest on the 17th continuous day here on Friday. They boycotted and locked the main gate of the local courts.

Addressing the participants of the protest camp, DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik and secretary Ch Rohail Zafar Kainth pledged that they would continue their protest till acceptance of their genuine demand. Meanwhile, addressing the Insaf Lawyers Forum, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, West Punjab region president Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar said after establishment of a bench here, over 15 million people of Faisalabad would get speedy and cheap justice at their doorsteps.

He said that provision of speedy justice to the people was the basis of PTI manifesto. He said that the lawyers were playing a pivotal role in clarifying the law and the constitution, hence the PTI has decided to include them in various committees.

Minister reveals plan for new industrial units: Mian Muhammad Aslam, Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Investment, Friday said the Punjab government was contemplating to introduce one window operation to facilitate investors intending to establish new industrial units in the province.

Talking to a FCCI delegation, the minister said under the proposed system 26 provincial and 19 federal government departments would be requested to establish their desks under one roof to expeditiously process the applications for new industrial units. He said improved law and order condition had provide conducive atmosphere for the industrial and economic activities and Pakistan had enhanced its ranking among 190 economies of the world from 147th to 136th position.

The minister said the poor governance, corruption and ill concerned policies of previous government had deep rooted negative impacts on the overall economic growth in the province. However, the present government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had decided to provide maximum facilities to the new investors.

He said the federal government was also negotiating with 26 courtiers to give maximum facilities to Pakistani exporters. The minister said new investors have to deal with 26 provincial and 19 federal departments to setup their units; however, Punjab government was actively considering a proposal to bring these entire departments under one roof in a bid to further improve “Ease of Doing Business”.

Taking immediate notice of the problems of the contractors working on different projects of FIEDMC, he assured to make payment to the eligible contractors. He also underlined the importance of textile processing sector and told that 1,000 acres of additional land could be allocated for this sector currently scattered in different parts of the city. He assured to allocate land in M3 Industrial Estate for Expo Centre to hold exhibitions of international standard.