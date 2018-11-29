CM warns against delay in BRT project completion

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has warned against any delay in the time tag for completion of the Bus Rapid Transit project.

“The whole project should see the light of the day in March next. Any delay on the part of both the public sector entity and the contractors would trigger a severe punishment,” he warned.

According to an official handout, the chief minister was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Minister Taimoor Salim Jhagra and KP government spokesman Ajmal Wazir, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister was briefed about the physical obstructions in the construction work, the progress made so far and the time tag for construction work on different portions of the BRT.

Mahmood Khan said the transport project gives solution to all traffic congestion in Peshawar. He said he would never allow further delay in the completion of the project.

He added that the government would not allow even a slight error causing delay because the ultimate aim was to give efficient commuting facilities to the entire Peshawar valley.

The chief minister warned that if the deadline was not met, he would have no option but to give proper punishment to the government’s officials and even to blacklist the companies and the contractors.

He directed round-the-clock monitoring and supervision of the construction work for the timely completion of the project.

The chief minister directed to form monitoring and supervisory teams to keep an eye on the construction, implementation of his directives and ensure the timely completion of this mega project.