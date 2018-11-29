close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Abbottabad, Islamabad triumphant in Blind Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Abbottabad and Islamabad were the winners on day two of the 2nd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 being played in Peshawar.

In the first match, Abbottabad beat Gujranwala 85 runs at Arbab Niaz Stadium. Abbottabad posted massive total of 414 for the loss of 2 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Kamran Akhtar smashed unbeaten 167 while Matiullah got out after scoring 159. Gujranwala, in reply, made 329. Nisar Ali got out after scoring 154 and Muhammad Akram chipped in with 50. Kamran Akhtar took 2 wickets. In the second match, Islamabad beat Attock by eight wickets.

