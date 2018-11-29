close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

PU to establish Guru Nanak chair

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab University Faculty of Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said efforts would be made to establish Guru Nanak Chair at Oriental College to do research on the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak.

He was addressing an international seminar organised by PU Department of Punjabi at Sherani Hall, Old Campus here on Wednesday. Former provincial law minister Justice (R) Afzal Haider, MPA Zainab Umair, Sadaf Mirza from Denmark, Sardar Amrek Singh & Sardar Bawa Singh from UK, Dr Hynzror Neroesler from Sweden, Department of Punjabi Chairperson Prof Dr Nabeela Rehman, scholars from Pakistan and abroad, faculty members and students were present. The speakers highlighted the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak and said he preached peace and tolerance. Baba Guru Nanak bore hardships to set examples for others.

