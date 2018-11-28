Sindh down KP in U16 cricket final

RAWALPINDI: Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by five wickets in the final to win the Pepsi PCB U16 Cricket Stars Pentangular Tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to bat first after winning the toss. They were bowled out for 132 in 41.4 overs.

Zubair Shinwari was their leading run-getter with a contributin of 38 runs that included a six and a four. Salman Khan scored 34 while Abdul Rehman added 31.

Taimur Mustafa, Wahaaj Riaz and Aaiyan Mehmood claimed two wickets each for 16, 21 and 29 runs, respectively.

In reply, Sindh reached their victory target in the 34th over for the loss of five wickets. Kashif Ali led the run chase with a 57-ball knock of 43 which contained six fours. Ghazi Ghauri remained not out on 20.

Faisal Akram (2-23) and Farhad Akram (2-22) bowled well for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The winners were awarded Rs250,000 while the runners-up got Rs150,000. The individual prizes of Rs20,000 each went to Kashif Ali (Sindh, Man of the Match), Faisal Akram (KP, best bowler - 10 wickets), M Shahzad (KP, best batsman - 309 runs) and Wahaaj Riaz (Sindh, best fielder - 5 catches).

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 132 all out in 41.4 overs (Zubair Shinwari 38, Salman Khan 34, Abdul Rehman 31; Taimur Mustafa 2-16, Wahaaj Riaz 2-21, Aaiyan Mehmood 2-29). Sindh 133-5 in 33.4 overs (Kashif Ali 43, Ghazi Ghauri 20 not out; Faisal Akram 2-23, Farhad Akram 2-22). Result: Sindh won by 5 wickets. Man of the Match: Kashif Ali (Sindh).