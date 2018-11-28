Depression is real

I have just learned about the death of a 24-year-old girl who was a student in Lahore. The girl jumped off the fourth floor of her university building. According to her friend who witnessed the entire incident and took to Twitter to describe the incident, there were people who not only passed sickening comments, but also filmed her. I am appalled that this was the attitude shown by individuals who apparently come from educated backgrounds. Have we become so immune to human suffering?

It is my earnest request to such people to please stop treating everything as potential material for your social media stories. Gaining publicity off someone else’s misery and agony is the lowest of acts that one can do. People should learn about mental health issues and try to be a little humane. Community support and care can go a long way in helping individuals who are suffering from depression and other mental illnesses.

Sidra Ayub

Karachi