close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 28, 2018

Cleanliness of residential barracks

National

November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Punjab IGP has directed field officers to ensure cleanliness of residential barracks, parks and corridors within a week. He said he himself will pay surprise visits to different police lines and a strict action will be taken against those who would be failed to implement SOPs in true letter and spirit. IG Punjab also directed the field officers that unnecessary walls in front of police lines should be removed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan