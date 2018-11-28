tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab IGP has directed field officers to ensure cleanliness of residential barracks, parks and corridors within a week. He said he himself will pay surprise visits to different police lines and a strict action will be taken against those who would be failed to implement SOPs in true letter and spirit. IG Punjab also directed the field officers that unnecessary walls in front of police lines should be removed.
