OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

‘Positive mental attitude key to healthy life’

NAWABSHAH: The President Society of Neurosurgery Pakistan, Prof Dr Mumtaz Khan said brain is the most important and delicate part of the human body and continuous research on the modern approaches to its treatment are in progress worldwide. He was addressing the 31st International Neurosurgery Conference organized at the Peoples University of Medical and Health Science for Woman Shaheed Benazirabad. More than 250 doctors and neurosurgeons from US, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan attended the conference.

