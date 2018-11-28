close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

SHC bench declares hiring of 350 sub accountants illegal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
SUKKUR: The division bench of the circuit bench, Sukkur, declared the appointments of the 350 sub-accountants null and void.

Hina Qureshi and co petitioners had challenged the appointment of 350 sub-accountant officers hired by the Sindh Finance Department in 2011 allegedly in violation of rules. Advocate Zulfiqar Sangi pleaded that the appointments were politically motivated, violated the rules and the finance department also manipulated the written test results. He alleged that many of those appointed had in fact never appeared in the test.

The circuit bench, Sukkur, had earlier reserved the order and on Tuesday the division bench comprising Justice Muhammed Shafiq Siddiqui and Justice Rasheed Ahmed Soomro declared the appointments null and void. The circuit bench in its order also directed the finance department to get a written test prepared from a reputed testing institution like the IBA and appoint only those who qualify it.

