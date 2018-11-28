close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
Huge quantity of narcotics seized in Abbottabad anti-drug drive

National

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
November 28, 2018
ABBOTTABAD: The police Tuesday seized a huge quantity of narcotics during a special anti-drug campaign in the district. District Police Officer Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Marwat told the media that the police had launched a comprehensive campaign against drug peddlers with a special focus on "Ice." During the campaign, local police recovered 153kg hashish, 7kg heroin, 48 bottles of liquor and 63 gram of "Ice" while 156 cases have also been registered against drug peddlers. Raids were conducted with special attention to spots near the educational institutions.

