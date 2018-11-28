Huge quantity of narcotics seized in Abbottabad anti-drug drive

ABBOTTABAD: The police Tuesday seized a huge quantity of narcotics during a special anti-drug campaign in the district. District Police Officer Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Marwat told the media that the police had launched a comprehensive campaign against drug peddlers with a special focus on "Ice." During the campaign, local police recovered 153kg hashish, 7kg heroin, 48 bottles of liquor and 63 gram of "Ice" while 156 cases have also been registered against drug peddlers. Raids were conducted with special attention to spots near the educational institutions.