Brick kilns to remain closed till Dec 31st

FAISALABAD: Kiln Owners Association Tuesday decided to keep the kilns closed until December 31 in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the association said the kiln owners in a weekly meeting unanimously decided to obey the government regulations regarding environment protection. However, the association was critical of the decision allowing working of kilns in some districts, saying this permission had created anxiety among other kiln owners, he said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary said kiln owners association was cooperating with the administration, adding that teams of district administration were active to check kilns. He said the teams were authorised to close active kilns.