Greenhouse changes

The United Nations has painted a scary scenario. The levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are the highest they have been in the last five million years. When the Earth experienced a similar concentration of carbon dioxide gas, the temperature was 2-3C warmer and the sea level was 10-20 metres higher. This is akin to a doomsday scenario, where hundreds of millions of people will be rendered homeless; and there will be destruction of food supplies for similar numbers. Carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide are the key greenhouse gases that are released through industrial processes into the atmosphere. The gases are known to trap heat and increase temperatures throughout the world. The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that there is no sign of reversing the trend, despite the Kyoto and Paris climate change accords. The warning is that there is a limited window of opportunity open now – which if missed will lead to unfettered chaos. The trouble is that only very few are listening.

With the level of carbon dioxide almost 50 percent more than pre-industrial levels, we continue to pump record levels of the gas into the atmosphere. Humans are pumping 10 times more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than ever before in the last 66 million years, when dinosaurs went extinct. Levels of methane are now 2.5 times higher than pre-industrial times. Nitrous oxide levels are 20 percent higher, with humans responsible for 40 percent of emissions, including soil degradation and fertiliser use. The impact of such colossal change is huge. Scientists last month warned that even a 1.5C increase would be too much. This is true. The WMO has warned that every fraction of a degree matters in global warming. There are no magical solutions to remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Urgent action is the need of the day. The UN is cautiously optimistic, noting that around 9,000 cities in 128 countries are taking action. But we know well that most of the action taken now is the bare minimum. There will need to be a massive change in our economic strategies for us to survive the effects of our impact on the climate.