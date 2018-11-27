Buzdar, Mani discuss cricket promotion in remote areas

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Control Board Chairman Ehsan Mani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. On the occasion, they discussed different steps for the promotion of cricket in remote areas of the province.

It was decided that trials will be held in southern Punjab and other remote areas to identify new talent and the selected players will be provided training in Multan. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that promotion of sports is imperative for healthy activities in the society.

The all-out cooperation will be extended to conduct trials for the identification of new talent by the PCB, he said. Usman Buzdar said that youths of the remote areas have tremendous talent.