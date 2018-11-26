Father seeks recovery of minor son

MANSEHRA: The minor son of a soldier, who was kidnapped some four days ago from his native Lassan Nawab village, couldn’t be recovered as yet. “My son, hardly of 2 years, was playing outside home when someone kidnapped him but police is yet to recover him,” Qaisar Nawaz, an army soldier, told reporters in Lassan Nawab on Sunday. The mother of Abdul Hadi had fallen unconscious many times since his kidnapping on November 21, he said, adding, “I don’t doubt efforts of police for recovery of my son but more coordinated operations by the law enforcement agencies are needed for the prompt recovery of my son.” He said that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Oghi, Mohammad Abrar had assured him that his son would soon be recovered.

“I cannot say anything at this stage as to who is behind the kidnapping of my son but I appeal to police and law enforcement agencies for the early recovery of my son,” he went to add.

Nawaz said that annual festival was also held at a local shrine where people, including male and female beggars from different parts of the country, showed up in a large number.

Station House Officer of Lassan Nawab Police Station Sardar Anwar said that police was making all-out efforts for the recovery of Abdul Hadi.

He announced Rs100,000 reward for anyone who could inform police about whereabouts of the kidnapped child.