close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Drone strike kills five Qaeda members in Yemen

World

AFP
November 26, 2018

Share

ADEN: A drone strike probably carried by the United States killed five suspected Al-Qaeda jihadists, including a local commander, in central Yemen’s Bayda province Sunday, an official said. The US military is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen. An official in Bayda province said the five suspects were armed and in a car when the drone targeted them, and included a local jihadist leader known as “Dahab”, gold in Arabic. He gave no further details.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World