Drone strike kills five Qaeda members in Yemen

ADEN: A drone strike probably carried by the United States killed five suspected Al-Qaeda jihadists, including a local commander, in central Yemen’s Bayda province Sunday, an official said. The US military is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen. An official in Bayda province said the five suspects were armed and in a car when the drone targeted them, and included a local jihadist leader known as “Dahab”, gold in Arabic. He gave no further details.