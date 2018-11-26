Account holders

close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Newspost

November 26, 2018

Pakistan has become a country where billions of rupees are recovered from bank accounts of poor labourers, but the country itself is trapped in the economic crisis. The authorities concerned have expressed that there is a possibility that these accounts were being used for money laundering.

If the PTI-led government really wants to create a corruption-free Pakistan, it should take strict action against people who are responsible for opening fake bank accounts.

Sajjad Ali Brohi

Shahdadkot

