Education key to eradicating social evils: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the menace of illiteracy and ignorance are root cause of extremism and terrorism.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual convocation of Minhaj University, Lahore, here on Sunday. On this occasion, Chairman Board of Governors Dr Tahirul Qadri, Vice-Chancellor Imam Raza University, Iran, Hassan Sahdati Shabiri, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamud Din and a large number of students were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the educational programmes should be launched throughout the country to eradicate such societal problems as our country is facing numerous challenges which have had impeded its socio-economic development. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government is taking all-possible measures to meet these challenges.

The governor said that education is the key to development and success of every nation. He said that modern age is characterised by rapid expansion of science and technology and unprecedented development in information and technology demands that best intellectual efforts should be made for economic development and prosperity of the country. He advised the students to work hard so that they could fully participate in the economic transition of Pakistan. He urged the students to respect their parents and teachers because teachers always feel pride of the success of their students as much as parents do. He appreciated the splendid efforts rendered by Dr Tahirul Qadri in the fields of education, Islam and intellectual growth of the society through writings. He said that Dr Tahirul Qadri presented a strong viewpoint in the light of Islamic teachings for the elimination of terrorism, extremism and promotion of societal peace. Later, Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Dr Tahirul Qadri awarded degrees and medals to the students.