close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Water crisis can be a big threat to Pakistan’s economy: WEF

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
November 26, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy can face big challenges in the coming decade due to several looming risks, with water crisis being a primary threat among others, according to the World Economic Forum, Geo News reported.

The World Economic Forum has recently published a report named ‘regional risks for doing business’, which has listed imminent risks to the South Asian nations as well. The report said Pakistan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka will face 10 big threats such as failure of infrastructure, bad governance, inflation, cyber attacks, unemployment etc. Another pertinent risk that the report mentioned is of involuntary large-scale migration. The report also stated that in the region of South Asia, rise in oil prices can also prove detrimental to economy. It further stated that terrorism will continue to pose a challenge to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story