Water crisis can be a big threat to Pakistan’s economy: WEF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy can face big challenges in the coming decade due to several looming risks, with water crisis being a primary threat among others, according to the World Economic Forum, Geo News reported.

The World Economic Forum has recently published a report named ‘regional risks for doing business’, which has listed imminent risks to the South Asian nations as well. The report said Pakistan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka will face 10 big threats such as failure of infrastructure, bad governance, inflation, cyber attacks, unemployment etc. Another pertinent risk that the report mentioned is of involuntary large-scale migration. The report also stated that in the region of South Asia, rise in oil prices can also prove detrimental to economy. It further stated that terrorism will continue to pose a challenge to Pakistan.