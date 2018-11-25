Policy to ensure safety of labour, says minister

LAHORE : Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) is one of the main features of the Labour Policy 2018 of Punjab government approved by the provincial cabinet.

Health and safety of the labour at workplace will not be compromised and it is mandatory for all the employers to provide necessary safety equipment and environment to the labourers. Improving enforcement through revamping inspections mechanism will greatly help out Punjab government to ensure safety of industrial workers from diseases and accidents.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said during a meeting with a German organization, GIZ, led by its GIZ Director Romina. Dr Juhling and Hubner were also the members of the delegation who met the minister at the head office of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).

PESSI Headquarters DG Babar Abbas, Director Medical Nasir Jamal Pasha, Director Reforms Dr Fatima, Director Admin Farhat Hussain and PTI leader Rana Abdul Sami were also present.

The minister said reform based realistic amendments have been made in the labour laws to improve the living standard of the labour community aligned with their emerging desires while also encompassing the ever long concerns of the employers.

Labour inspections and reporting system has been revamped in the new Labour Policy to ensure safety and health of workers at their work place. Employers will ensure to provide all safety equipments and environment at work place otherwise they will not be allowed to run their business.

Ansar further said implementation of international labour standards by capacity building of labour inspectors to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of labour inspections is another salient feature of the new Labour Policy.

He lauded the efforts of GIZ for its strong collaboration with Punjab labour department to develop a state-of-the-art computerised data based monitoring & reporting system at workplaces to avoid any risks of accidents and further rehabilitation of industrial workers. He said GIZ has played a pivotal role by providing technical support and awareness through its training programmes to the labour department regarding preventive measures against health hazards and diseases often faced by labourers at industrial units.

OSH legislation shall cover employers, workers and other in all sectors of economy as well as ILO communication and recommendations, the minister concluded.