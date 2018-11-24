Thousands see hair of Holy Prophet (SAW) at Bahria Grand Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people saw the sacred hair (Moo’ay Mubarik) of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) after Friday prayers at a ceremony organised at the Grand Jamia Mosque Bahria Town Lahore by Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz.

Reciting Darud Sharif, the disciplined faithful had a glimpse of the holy hair in a queue. Men saw the holy hair after Friday prayers till Asr prayers while women after Asr prayers till Maghrib prayers. Not only people from Lahore but also from the far-flung areas had reached the mosque. The holy hair was placed in a glass case.

The mosque, which is seventh largest in the world and the topper in Pakistan in view of internal accommodation, was full of people during Friday prayers.

The faithful also visited the Holy Quran library of the mosque where 500 to 1000-year-old Quranic collections have been demonstrated in their original form. One of the founders of the Bahria Town, the late air commodore Javed Ahsan, had brought these holy collections from Indonesia, Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries. These collections are a great asset of the Pakistani nation.