Maryam Mukhtar pride of Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtar is pride of Pakistan as well as a symbol of bravery and courage for the nation.

"The talented daughters like Maryam Mukhtar are a valuable asset of the country," he added.

In his message issued here Friday, the chief minister said that flying officer Maryam Mukhtar was a capable, talented and high-spirited personality and her patriotism, steadfastness and bravery were an example for the younger generation. "She was a role model and every Pakistani is proud of her.