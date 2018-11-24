Maryam Mukhtar pride of Pakistan: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtar is pride of Pakistan as well as a symbol of bravery and courage for the nation.
"The talented daughters like Maryam Mukhtar are a valuable asset of the country," he added.
In his message issued here Friday, the chief minister said that flying officer Maryam Mukhtar was a capable, talented and high-spirited personality and her patriotism, steadfastness and bravery were an example for the younger generation. "She was a role model and every Pakistani is proud of her.
