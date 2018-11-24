ATH Orthopedic Dept performs 2,900 surgeries

ABBOTTABAD: The Orthopedic Department of the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) performed 2,900 surgeries in the last 10 months, said an official.

Head of Orthopedics Department Dr Naeem Razzaq said around 1,100 surgeries were performed at the Causality Department. The remaining ones were elective.

The department consists of two units, Orthopedics A and Orthopedic B. Dr Naeem Razzaq said the department provides teaching and training facilities to the trainee medical officers.

Dr Alam Zeb Swati, in-charge Orthopedic B Unit, said, “We are providing all the facilities under one roof.”

Dr Muhammad Adeel, in-charge of Arthroscopy, said the department started the knee arthroscopy last year.

It is a surgical procedure that allows doctors to view the knee joint without making a large incision (cut) through the skin and other soft tissues.

“Arthroscopy is used to diagnose and treat a wide range of knee problems. We are going to start shoulder arthroscopy soon,” he added.

In the past, such patients had to go to Lahore and Rawalpindi where the treatment was expensive and the poor had to bear the travel and accommodation costs as well, he said, adding, “Now it is available at the ATH free of cost.” The Orthopedic Department provides the facility of clubfoot clinic on every Tuesday.