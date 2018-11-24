Kohat police nab motorcycle lifters after chase

KOHAT: The police arrested two motorcycle lifters after a chase on the Kohat-Indus Highway.

Sources said the locals alerted police personnel deployed on Indus Highway near Khyber Hotel in Muslimabad locality about a man fleeing on a stolen motorbike.

Station House Officer Jurma Police Station along with his team arrested Shakirullah Khan and his accomplice Gul Raib Khan, residents of Bannu, after a chase.