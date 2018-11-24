Kohat police nab motorcycle lifters after chase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police arrested two motorcycle lifters after a chase on the Kohat-Indus Highway.
Sources said the locals alerted police personnel deployed on Indus Highway near Khyber Hotel in Muslimabad locality about a man fleeing on a stolen motorbike.
Station House Officer Jurma Police Station along with his team arrested Shakirullah Khan and his accomplice Gul Raib Khan, residents of Bannu, after a chase.
KOHAT: The police arrested two motorcycle lifters after a chase on the Kohat-Indus Highway.
Sources said the locals alerted police personnel deployed on Indus Highway near Khyber Hotel in Muslimabad locality about a man fleeing on a stolen motorbike.
Station House Officer Jurma Police Station along with his team arrested Shakirullah Khan and his accomplice Gul Raib Khan, residents of Bannu, after a chase.
Comments