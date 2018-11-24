Five IGPs from a single family of KP

PESHAWAR: The recently appointed inspector general of police, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Naeem Khan is the fifth member of his family who has made it to the office of the IGP.

Before him, four members of his family or close relatives had served as police chiefs in different times and places.

Naeem Khan, promoted to grade-22 few days back, is a senior officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. He was serving as additional IGP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before he was appointed the police chief in AJK. He has served in different police regions in KP as well as in other forces in different parts of the country.

Naeem Khan’s uncle Syed Masud Shah remained the inspector general of police of the then North West Frontier Province on two occasions. He headed the provincial police from September 1990 till August 1993 and from February 1994 till November 1996.

Naeem Khan’s first cousin, Zafarullah Khan retired as IGP National Highways and Motorway Police. He remained boss of four different forces during his service.

Zafarullah Khan was first appointed commandant of the Frontier Constabulary and later posted as director general of the Federal Investigation Agency in Islamabad. He also served as head of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and retired as IGP National Highways and Motorway Police.

Zafarullah Khan’s first cousin Liaqat Ali Khan remained the commandant of the Frontier Constabulary before his retirement a couple of months back. He also served as capital city police officer in Peshawar when the militancy was at its peak.

Shafiullah Khan, an uncle of Zafarullah Khan and Liaqat Ali Khan, had served as commandant Frontier Constabulary as well as IGP of the then NWFP from November 1972 to February 1974.

Apart from Masud Shah who is from Badraga village in Malakand district, the rest of the four close family members belong to Charsadda district.