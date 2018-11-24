MPAs concerned at inadequate security at consulates

KARACHI: Condemning the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, members of the Sindh Assembly on Friday expressed concern over inadequate security measures at the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in the city.

Several legislators urged the provincial government to provide foolproof security to all the consulates as the assembly session was held with Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani in chair. The MPAs also eulogised the two policemen who embraced martyrdom while combating terrorists at the Chinese consulate. Paying tribute to their gallantry, the legislators offered prayers for the souls of the martyred police officials. Some of the concerned lawmakers demanded that the provincial government construct a proper diplomatic enclave in Karachi as a secured and exclusive zone to house all the foreign missions and other sensitive diplomatic establishments in the provincial capital. An MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr Seema Zia, said a proper zone was supposed to be established in the city to house such sensitive installations. She said it was a practice across the world to establish proper diplomatic zones to exclusively house foreign and diplomatic missions MPAs concerned at inadequate security at consulates including the buildings of consulates general of countries. Lack of quorum The PA session on Friday was marred by the lack of quorum as the speaker had to adjourn proceedings of the house thrice on account of the lack of quorum.

Firstly, the speaker adjourned the house for five minutes when the lack of quorum was pointed out by an opposition legislator of the PTI after the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat.

The house was adjourned for a second time for 10 minutes on the request of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla when the quorum requirement was not met.

When the house reassembled for the third time, the quorum was still not complete which compelled the speaker to adjourn the house till 3pm on Monday. The assembly was adjourned on last Tuesday, which was a private members’ day, in the same manner as not enough legislators were present to fulfil the quorum requirement.

