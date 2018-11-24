close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Punjab govt to announce new Labour Policy soon

National

SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 24, 2018

Share

Rawalpindi: Punjab Government is soon to announce its new ‘Labour Policy 2018’ incorporating the key thematic areas including related issues of labour community primarily focusing on achievement strategies regarding effective implementation on labour laws and standards. We have geared up the registration process of industrial workers to achieve the target of six million.

The total number of registered workers in the province is only one million at the present. We will provide education and health care facilities to all the secured workers. He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of uninterrupted 11-kv Electricity Supply Feeder of Social Security Hospital, Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan