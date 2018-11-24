Punjab cabinet approves draft laws

By our correspondent

LAHORE: An important meeting of the provincial cabinet was held here Friday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair in which important decisions were made besides approving a number of draft laws recommended by cabinet’s standing committee on legislation.

According to a handout, the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s House approved draft law for giving concession on property tax in six computerised districts. Draft amendment to Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 under Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 was approved to introduce automated registration card in Punjab. Amendment draft of Punjab Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System Rules 2015 and Punjab Sales Tax for Service Enforcement Rules 2014 were also approved. The meeting also gave approval to leave for performing Hajj and Umrah.