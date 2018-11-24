Pakistan FI Futures attract 44 foreign players

KARACHI: As many as 44 foreign tennis players have entered the $15,000 Pakistan F1 Futures to be held at PTF Complex in Islamabad from December 3-10. According to the acceptance list, there are 18 foreign players in the main draw. Only one Pakistani, Muzammil Murtaza, got a place in the main draw. Russia’s Ivan Nedelko and South Korea’s Cheong-Eui Kim are top seeds. The main draw is of 32 places and the qualifying draw is of 48 places in the singles category. There are 14 Pakistani and 25 foreign players in the qualifying draw of this championship. The matches will be played on hard courts.