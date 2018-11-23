close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Eagle Rider Squad launched in Kohat

National

KOHAT: The “Eagle Rider Squad” was launched on Thursday for quick police response in a bid to improve policing and check crimes in the city.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at his office, District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood said Eagle Rider Squad that elite police personnel have been chosen in the ERS team, equipped with modern firearms and communication systems.

Highlighting the need for the squad, the DPO added that the effort was aimed at providing a quick police response in case of emergencies, apart from checking crimes and maintaining peace.

Reiterating his pledge, Wahid Mahmood said that a peaceful and crime-free Kohat was his mission and he would not accept any negligence in achieving that goal.

He underlined the need for the members of the squad to show great respect during interaction with members of the public and to come hard on criminals and crimes.

