MQM-P asks CJP to take up Karachi census issue

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar to take up a petition over the results of the population census 2017 for Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters, MQM-P coordination committee member Faisal Sabzwari asked the CJP to take up the plea hearing on his next visit to the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry.

Not only the MQM-P but all other stakeholders in the city had rejected the results and demanded an audit, he said, adding that his party would decide how this matter could be handled after consulting with other political parties and social and economic groups.

“The MQM-Pakistan had already moved two petitions over the results of the population census and for mayoral powers under Article 140-A of the constitution with the apex court,” he said. Sabzwari added that the previous National Assembly had approved a five per cent audit of the housing blocks by a third party to resolve the issue, but nothing had been done. The party was seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to put its reservations before them.

MQM-P senior deputy convener Nasreen Jalil said the population showed in the census was half of the actual population and it was important that its figures were put right to provide the people their fair share.

Referring to the census results which showed the city’s population to be around 16 million, she added that the figure did not seem to be accurate for the largest city in the country.