close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Eid Miladun Nabi

National

November 23, 2018

Share

KASUR: Eid Milad was celebrated across the city with zeal and religious fervour on Wednesday. The entire city especially the Circular Road, Road Kot, Main Bazaar, Main Shahbaz Khan Road and Milad Gate were illuminated and decorated with colourful buntings. More than 50 small and big Milad rallies were taken out across the district.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan