Eid Miladun Nabi

KASUR: Eid Milad was celebrated across the city with zeal and religious fervour on Wednesday. The entire city especially the Circular Road, Road Kot, Main Bazaar, Main Shahbaz Khan Road and Milad Gate were illuminated and decorated with colourful buntings. More than 50 small and big Milad rallies were taken out across the district.