Train accident victims’ bodies handed over to relatives

MULTAN: Police Wednesday handed over bodies of four train accident victims to their relatives. Multan Railway police SHO Abdul Majid Khan said on Tuesday Lahore-bound Karachi Express killed four people near Ansari Chowk at Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony. The victims were as Muhammad Umair Ansari, Muhammad Wahab Sheikh, Zeeshan Khadim Sheikh and Muhammad Ali Baloch. Reportedly, the four friends were hit by the train when they were going to attend a religious congregation at Faizan-e-Madina.