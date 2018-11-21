SC seeks report on honour killing in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court sought report in connection with agreement between accused and the victim's husband in a case of honour killing occurred in Jhelum.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, also instructed the district and sessions judge Jhelum to submit a report after verifying the agreement within one month.

During course of proceedings, it was informed to the bench that accused Muhammad Waqar, killed his sister in 2012, had entered into an agreement with his brother-in-law following the incident.

The petitioner pleaded before the bench that the agreement might be accepted in the case. Justice Azmat remarked that, litigants made the agreement bypassing the state, we can reject the agreement after receiving the report, he added.

The accused was awarded death sentence in 2012 by the District and Sessions Judge, however the litigant entered into mutual agreement later on.