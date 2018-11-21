close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 21, 2018
‘Fruit for All’ soon: governor

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said the government would soon start “Fruit for All” campaign to make the province self-sufficient in fruits production.

Presiding over a meeting at Governor’s House, he said the campaign aims at bringing barren land under fruit cultivation and ensure availability of fruit for each and every person of the province.

He said the drive would be launched in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan initially in the surrounding

areas of provincial capital including Hayatabad and Regi Lalma Town and to be extended to other areas besides using the space available on Motorway.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Muhibulah Khan, and others were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

