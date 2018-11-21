JS Global, Isra Young Traders launch Competition

Grand Finale of Isra Young Traders Challenge Isra Economic and Finance Society in collaboration with JS Global Capital Limited Hyderabad Branch launched its 5th sequel of Isra Young Traders Challenge from 3rd October to 15th November 2018. The Grand Finale held at Asadullah Kazi Auditorium on 20th November 2018. Top Ten Teams presented the trading strategies employed during the online stock trading competition. Around 150 student participants from different institutions including Hayats College, Sarghodian Spirit Trust Public School Rashidabad, IBA-Sindh University, NUML, Foundation Public School and students from Isra University Participated in the online stock trading competition. At the grand finale, the shortlisted teams apprised the judges of the trading tactics considered while making trading decisions. The panel of judges comprised of Mr. Abdul Latif Memon, Branch Manager JS Global Limited, Hyderabad, Mr. Ahsan Ali Sario, Fund Manager of UBL Fund and Dr. Vivake Anand Assistant Professor DMS evaluated the viability of employed strategies.

The “Vibrant Entrepreneurs” From Rashidabad got First Prize. The Second position was achieved by “The Buoyant” from Sarghodian Spirit Trust Public School Rashidabad and the third position was also from Rashidabad SSTP team “Menace Entrepreneurs”.***