Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Books, gifts distributed among Swabi schoolchildren

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

SWABI: The students of 4th semester of Master of Arts in English Language and Literature of Women University, Swabi, arranged different competitions for schools’ children of Swabi and its surrounding areas. A large number of students, faculty members, school's students and their parents attended the event. The event was organised in furtherance of the Women University, Swabi's Mandatory Social Service Programme. Since its beginning, the university made it mandatory for its students to render social services, which is one of the basic requirements for obtaining a degree.

