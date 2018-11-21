2,000 cops to guard Rabiul Awwal processions in Multan

MULTAN: City police have adopted tight security measures in connection with the 12th Rabiul Awwal and more than 2,000 cops have been assigned duties to maintain law and order on Wednesday (today).

Vacations of cops have been cancelled. The ban on loudspeakers would continue in all forms and conveyed all the organizers of processions extending cooperation with police. The City police have divided all the processions of 12th Rabiul Awwal into three categories. At least 66 processions would be taken out, including six of them are listed in category-A, 25 in B and 35 in C. The personnel of Elite Force would frequently patrol the city roads besides personnel in plain clothes. Police have established check posts at all entry and exit spots. All participants of the welcome processions would be provided three layers of security.

All the participants would be allowed to enter the processions after an in-depth search. CCTV cameras have been installed at selected locations to monitor the processions. Police have restricted the parking in 200 yards distance of the processions.