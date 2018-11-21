Tissot T-Race Marc Marquez: A tribute to the 2018 MotoGPTM World Champion

25-year-old Spaniard and Tissot Ambassador, Marc Marquez, is the youngest rider to win seven World Championship Titles in all classes including five World Championship Titles in the MotoGP class from just six attempts.

The Tissot T-Race Marc Marquez combines the sporty body of the Tissot T-Race with design touches which are a homage to the celebrated new Tissot ambassador, Marc Marquez. The youngest ever five-time MotoGPTM World Champion, one-time Moto2 and one-time 125cc World Champion speeds to victory in his orange team colours, reflected here in pops of bright colour and in exuberant orange stitching on the sporty black rubber bracelet. A sleek watch case in black and grey PVD adds an efficient edge, hinting at the proficiency of Marc Marquez himself.

Inspired by motorbikes, the Tissot T-Race Marc Marquez incorporates the athletic body of the Tissot T-Race Limited Edition 2018.***