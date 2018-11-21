close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Four mugging suspects held

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Police arrested four suspects in injured condition during two encounters on Tuesday. According to police officials, Akbar Hussain alias Nana and Islamuddin alias Bhora were busy looting passers-by in Nazimabad No 1 when cops busy in routine patrolling reached the site and arrested them after an exchange of fire. A third suspect managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The two were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal facilities. They were said to be involved in more than 100 cases of street crime. In a separate shootout that occurred in Steel Town, Kashif and Akbar Khan were arrested in injured condition. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The suspects were wanted in various cases of crimes.

The police also claimed to have seized arms, ammunitions and a motorcycle from their possession. The cases against them have been registered and further investigations are underway.

