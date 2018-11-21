Aptma elects new central chairman

LAHORE: Syed Ali Ahsan, chief executive of Ashiana Cotton Products Limited, has been elected unopposed as central chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma).

Aptma, in a notice issued on Tuesday announced the results, which were earlier withheld due to the order of the Peshawar High Court in a petition dated September 19, 2018. Now the court has dismissed the petition due to jurisdictional maintainability.

Ahsan has also served as chairman, APTMA Punjab in the past. He is a seasoned businessman, hailing from the renowned Ali family of Lahore. His uncle Syed Wajid Ali was amongst the founders of Aptma back in 1957 along with Sayeed Saigol and Mian Bashir.

Meanwhile, both Naveed Gulzar from Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd and Asif Inam from Diamond International Corporation Ltd have been elected as central vice chairmen respectively, the notification added.

Ahsan presided over the first meeting of the executive committee on Tuesday. Members of the committee reposed their confidence on his leadership and extended full cooperation and support to him.

He resolved to renew the unity of membership across the country as a cohesive whole. He further pointed out that he would focus on the revival of the industry to double the exports to $28 billion in five years subject to the provision of an enabling environment by the government.