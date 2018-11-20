Top 6 bureaucrats promoted to BS-22

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Monday notified the promotion of top six bureaucrats of various groups from BS-21 to BS-22 on the recommendations of the High Powered Selection Board (HPSB).

According to a notification, the officials promoted to BS-22 include Shafqat-ur-Rehman Ranjha, Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs; Mohammad Khan, Managing Director Passco; Dr Amer Ahmed, Special Secretary Interior Division; Dr Jamal Nasir, Additional Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division; and Muhammad Naeem Khan and Hussain Asghar, officers of Police Services.

On promotion, Shafqat-ur-Rehman Ranjha of Pakistan Administrative Service is transferred and posted as Special Secretary Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Mohammad Khan, BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is allowed to remain posted as Managing Director Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) under National Food Security and Research Division by upgrading the post to BS-22 personal to the officer with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dr Aamer Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, will continue to be posted as Special Secretary Interior Division with immediate effect and until further orders. Dr Jamal Nasir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is transferred and posted as Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)’s Secretariat with immediate effect and until further orders.

Muhammad Naeem Khan, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is promoted to BS-22 in that service with immediate effect.

On promotion, Muhammad Naeem Khan is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division until further orders.

Hussain Asghar, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of the Punjab is promoted to BS-22 in that service with immediate effect. On promotion, the services of Hussain Asghar will remain at the disposal of the Government of the Punjab until further orders.