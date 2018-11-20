Siraj for enforcing Shariah

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar and spiritual leader Pir Syed Muzaffar Husain Shah, called on the Ameer Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq, in the Parliament Lodges on Monday and exchanged views with him on matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI chief said that if the government wanted to steer the country out of the prevailing situation, it should announce the enforcement of the Shariah during the holy month of Rabi ul Awwal. Sirajul Haq further said that the best way to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet would be make our best efforts for the supremacy of the Deen brought by him and to unite for this great cause. He said there was a sea of the Muslims all around in the world but in the absence of a God fearing and sincere leadership, the enemy was eliminating them gradually.