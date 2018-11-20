close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Siraj for enforcing Shariah

National

N
NNI
November 20, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar and spiritual leader Pir Syed Muzaffar Husain Shah, called on the Ameer Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq, in the Parliament Lodges on Monday and exchanged views with him on matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI chief said that if the government wanted to steer the country out of the prevailing situation, it should announce the enforcement of the Shariah during the holy month of Rabi ul Awwal. Sirajul Haq further said that the best way to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet would be make our best efforts for the supremacy of the Deen brought by him and to unite for this great cause. He said there was a sea of the Muslims all around in the world but in the absence of a God fearing and sincere leadership, the enemy was eliminating them gradually.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan