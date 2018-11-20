Gujranwala lawyers’ strike enters 6th day

GUJRANWALA: The strike of lawyers entered 6th day for the establishment of the Lahore High Court Bench in Gujranwala. The lawyers locked the entrance gates of district courts and DC Office. They boycotted the courts to press for their demand. They announced extending their strike till the fulfillment of their demand. Due to the strike, the litigants faced several problems.